NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $119,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust traded down $0.02, reaching $11.30, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,051. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

