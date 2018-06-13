NL Industries (NYSE:NL) vs. Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Financial Review

NL Industries (NYSE: NL) and Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Air Products & Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NL Industries does not pay a dividend. Air Products & Chemicals pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Products & Chemicals has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NL Industries and Air Products & Chemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NL Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 Air Products & Chemicals 0 3 13 0 2.81

NL Industries currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus price target of $181.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given NL Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NL Industries is more favorable than Air Products & Chemicals.

Risk and Volatility

NL Industries has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Products & Chemicals has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of NL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NL Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NL Industries and Air Products & Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NL Industries 110.31% 27.35% 16.37% Air Products & Chemicals 13.13% 14.97% 8.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NL Industries and Air Products & Chemicals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NL Industries $112.00 million 4.18 $116.10 million N/A N/A Air Products & Chemicals $8.19 billion 4.50 $3.00 billion $6.31 26.62

Air Products & Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than NL Industries.

Summary

Air Products & Chemicals beats NL Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting products, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. In addition, it offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

