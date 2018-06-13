NLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of NLight (NASDAQ:LASR) in a report released on Monday, May 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LASR. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of NLight in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NLight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NLight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of NLight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Get NLight alerts:

Shares of NLight stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.66. 749,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,370. NLight has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

NLight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that NLight will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NLight

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers, and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for NLight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.