NLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NLight (NASDAQ:LASR) in a report published on Monday, May 21st, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of NLight in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NLight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.83.

Get NLight alerts:

NLight traded down $0.45, reaching $37.66, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 749,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,370. NLight has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

NLight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that NLight will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers, and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for NLight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.