Noodles & Co (NDLS) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $10.00

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 123727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDLS. CL King began coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Noodles & Co to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50, a PEG ratio of 35.43 and a beta of -0.43.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Daggett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.