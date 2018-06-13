Norcros’ (NXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NXR opened at GBX 209 ($2.78) on Wednesday. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 147 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.66).

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and exports home consumer products in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and bathroom furnishings and accessories under the Croydex brand name.

