DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Tuesday, May 29th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DIC has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.50) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.81 ($12.57).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset opened at €9.48 ($11.02) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €9.04 ($10.51) and a 1 year high of €11.20 ($13.02).

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.