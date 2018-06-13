Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,045,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,874,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,565,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,954 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,216,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,843,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,358,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164,848 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands traded up $0.13, reaching $21.05, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 264,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,478. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $538,978.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,348.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Singer bought 31,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $553,395.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.