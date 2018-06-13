NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,260 Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,533,000 after buying an additional 56,239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,570,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 125,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $25,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 2,646 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $542,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 330,246 shares of company stock worth $66,585,860. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems opened at $224.53 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $192.02 and a twelve month high of $278.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 61.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.83.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

