NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 7,730 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 99,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.08.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $7,222,191.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,011 shares in the company, valued at $23,801,527.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,108.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,086 shares of company stock worth $19,107,870. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $178.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

