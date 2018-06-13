Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $25.23 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. GFS Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

