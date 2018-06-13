Northern Trust Corp Has $580.32 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,922,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 371,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.65% of Baxter International worth $580,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,011,000 after buying an additional 247,337 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,695,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,907,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,654,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,208,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,098,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,279,000 after buying an additional 474,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $178,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,706. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

