Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,746 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,746 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $559,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies traded down $1.47, reaching $155.62, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,636,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,640. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $157.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,119,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,706 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

