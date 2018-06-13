TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 204,669 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of TJX Companies worth $680,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 122,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nomura set a $87.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $1,356,715.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $3,269,567. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies traded down $0.69, hitting $94.73, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,078,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.