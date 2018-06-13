Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,067,315 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Adobe Systems worth $1,311,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,997,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,512,083,000 after buying an additional 218,339 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,114,930,000 after acquiring an additional 73,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,368,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,828,000 after acquiring an additional 128,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $908,904,000 after acquiring an additional 165,632 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,996,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $700,278,000 after acquiring an additional 184,744 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,637,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,819 shares of company stock worth $10,451,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems traded up $3.54, hitting $256.13, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 3,589,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $257.90. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.03.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

