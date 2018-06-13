Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,148 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of Praxair worth $531,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Praxair by 40,275.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,380 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Praxair during the first quarter valued at $162,150,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Praxair by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,213,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 829,003 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Praxair by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,995,000 after purchasing an additional 636,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Praxair by 591.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 537,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,182,000 after purchasing an additional 459,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.47. 1,048,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,109. Praxair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.36 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Praxair had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PX. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

