Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,579 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for about 0.8% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Boston Properties worth $124,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.50. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

