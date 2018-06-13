Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $94.91 Million Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253,785 shares during the period. Summit Hotel Properties comprises 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.66% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $94,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 23.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 79.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 288.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

INN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 9,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,210. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 21, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,242 guestrooms located in 26 states.

