American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378,922 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises about 1.1% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of American Airlines Group worth $175,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,226 shares of the airline’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,388 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 646,205 shares in the company, valued at $29,079,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 675,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,378. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 92.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.72.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

