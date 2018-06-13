IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,296 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,336,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,334,846,000 after acquiring an additional 857,046 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,262,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,418,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,863,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,169,000 after acquiring an additional 345,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,764,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,467,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $614,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum opened at $84.93 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 346.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.