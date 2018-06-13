Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Bio-Chem earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.3243214938256 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem traded down $0.04, hitting $3.65, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.52. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.71.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.74%.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.