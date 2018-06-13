ODEM Reaches Market Cap of $41.10 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on May 29th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a market capitalization of $41.10 million and approximately $36,972.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003534 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00623263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00234632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001347 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,482,511 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

