ODEM Price Tops $0.23 (CRYPTO:ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $41.08 million and approximately $37,175.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003521 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ODEM has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000646 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00623523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00234662 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001343 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,482,511 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

