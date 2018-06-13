Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 949.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,865 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Cognex worth $44,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,974 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $117,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,914,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,402 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex traded down $0.16, reaching $46.32, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 42,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $169.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Cognex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognex from $62.50 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

