Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Takes $80.85 Million Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 852,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,852,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned 0.24% of Allstate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate traded up $0.12, reaching $93.62, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 50,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,076. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

