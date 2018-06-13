Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,959 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,975.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,203,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856,001 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,783,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $26,952,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 18.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,230,000 after acquiring an additional 306,547 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $17,551,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $200,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,779,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,127.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex traded down $0.08, hitting $69.37, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,871. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.99 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

