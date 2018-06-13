GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,192 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 59,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

GlaxoSmithKline traded down $0.06, reaching $41.14, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,833,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 144.84%. equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.5298 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

