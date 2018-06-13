Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,305,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Sanofi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

SNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. 4,434,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 16th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

