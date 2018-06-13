Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ABB Ltd (ABB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ABB by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 18,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,465,000 after acquiring an additional 968,442 shares in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

ABB traded down $0.11, reaching $23.24, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,347,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. ABB had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

