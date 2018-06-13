Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,007 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,007 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,421,000 after acquiring an additional 81,318 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 176,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. 4,231,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,525. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $136,997.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger sold 113,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $6,798,047.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,250,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250,141 shares of company stock worth $127,562,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

