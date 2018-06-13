Opus Bank (OPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

OPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group set a $30.00 price target on Opus Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Opus Bank traded down $0.30, reaching $29.10, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,693. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Opus Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 186.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

