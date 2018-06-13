Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,831,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,085,652 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Oracle worth $1,913,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,759,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $745,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429,236 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,111,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $761,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,078 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,531,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,580,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $263,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,357,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $742,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,445 shares during the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle opened at $48.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Vetr lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $195,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 137,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $6,358,697.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,557,015 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,315. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

