Oxford Instruments (OXIG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,070 at Peel Hunt

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,020 ($13.58) to GBX 1,070 ($14.25) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OXIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.65) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.32) to GBX 845 ($11.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.58) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.71) to GBX 1,030 ($13.71) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,050.63 ($13.99).

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.34) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 680 ($9.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,174 ($15.63).

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 54.20 ($0.72) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Oxford Instruments had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill bought 235 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.05 ($2,387.23). Insiders bought a total of 268 shares of company stock valued at $209,717 in the last 90 days.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

