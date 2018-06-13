State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,061,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,968,000 after purchasing an additional 75,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,328,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,725,000 after buying an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,579,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,022,000 after buying an additional 195,831 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,248,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,301,000 after buying an additional 273,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,554,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America traded down $2.87, reaching $120.74, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 832,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,425. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $131.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $68,452.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

