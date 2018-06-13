Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 21,100 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.56% of Compass Minerals International worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven N. Berger acquired 750 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $44,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Compass Minerals International traded down $1.90, hitting $67.40, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 236,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.