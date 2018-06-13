Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 50,202 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.46% of Paylocity worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 30,155 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 61.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,487,000 after buying an additional 655,314 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,163,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,874,000 after buying an additional 125,664 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $46,616,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paylocity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paylocity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan acquired 1,380 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $74,395.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $426,320.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 14,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $856,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,072 shares of company stock worth $13,904,094. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity traded up $1.27, hitting $62.42, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,210. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.67, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.00. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $113.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.74 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 10.17%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

