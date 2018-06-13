Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 2,520 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.43% of Amerisafe worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 25.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 189,010 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. 85,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.83. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.52 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.14%. research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $41,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,851.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Amerisafe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

