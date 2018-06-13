Patten Group Inc. Has $148,000 Holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR KBW Regional Banking alerts:

SPDR KBW Regional Banking opened at $64.58 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. SPDR KBW Regional Banking has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR KBW Regional Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR KBW Regional Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.