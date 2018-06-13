iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lessened by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 88,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 15,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd opened at $101.55 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $100.33 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

