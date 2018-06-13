PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Receives $36.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Citigroup cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Howard Weil cut shares of PBF Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

PBF Energy stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

