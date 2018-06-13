Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, May 18th. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.20) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 230 ($3.06). Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

WJG remained flat at $GBX 212 ($2.82) during mid-day trading on Friday. 267,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,280.00. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.25 ($3.35).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones plc operates as a construction and development company in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through three segments: Student Accommodation Development, Residential Development, and Student Accommodation Management.

