Peerplays (PPY) Achieves Market Cap of $14.02 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Peerplays has a market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $6,704.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00050033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Livecoin and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last week, Peerplays has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00603830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00231891 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00093510 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,535,430 coins and its circulating supply is 4,420,846 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, Livecoin and RuDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

