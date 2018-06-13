Chase Co. (CCF) Insider Sells $123,190.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) insider Peter R. Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $123,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,320.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chase traded up $0.15, reaching $119.55, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,423. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $129.55.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.