Philosopher Stones (PHS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Philosopher Stones has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Philosopher Stones coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Philosopher Stones has a market capitalization of $198,899.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Philosopher Stones alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.01515580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008142 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017719 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018770 BTC.

Philosopher Stones Coin Profile

Philosopher Stones (PHS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. The official website for Philosopher Stones is philosopherstones.org.

Buying and Selling Philosopher Stones

Philosopher Stones can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philosopher Stones directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philosopher Stones should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philosopher Stones using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Philosopher Stones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philosopher Stones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.