LendingTree (TREE) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of LendingTree worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree stock traded down $18.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.65. 27,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,440. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $162.05 and a 52-week high of $404.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). LendingTree had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.29, for a total transaction of $272,026.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,958.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,289 shares of company stock worth $84,725,433 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

