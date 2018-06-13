Piermont Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 485,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,832. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $110.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 4,750 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $514,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,921.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $1,067,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,333,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,196. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

