Piermont Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 477.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,106 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 162,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,095,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Romano purchased 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $270,780.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $386,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $417,494 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

EBSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. 136,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $42.18 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

