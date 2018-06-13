Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $12.22 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,110,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,407,552,000 after buying an additional 199,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,579,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,365,000 after buying an additional 661,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amgen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,028,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,827,000 after buying an additional 214,013 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,680,000 after buying an additional 123,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,827,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,634,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Vetr cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.08.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $263,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,099,220. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

