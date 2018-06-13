Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd comprises about 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 12 month low of $1,401.70 and a 12 month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

