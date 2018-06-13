PIONEER Divsfd/COM (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 29th

PIONEER Divsfd/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

PIONEER Divsfd/COM traded down $0.02, hitting $14.71, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,329. PIONEER Divsfd/COM has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

About PIONEER Divsfd/COM

There is no company description available for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

